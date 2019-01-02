Stray bullet goes through woman’s stomach at First Night Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police are investigating after they say a woman was hit by a stray bullet at Fayetteville and Davie streets during the New Year’s celebrations Monday night, WTVD reports.

Kaitlyn Kong, 22, had surgery Tuesday on her abdomen to remove the bullet and repair damage to her lung, diaphragm and stomach.

She was downtown celebrating #firstnightraleigh and saw the acorn drop. Then just a few minutes after it dropped, Kaitlyn Kong felt a pain in her stomach. She had been hit by a bullet. @raleighpolice believe it had been from a gun shot in the air. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ohAd3wsmtZ — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 1, 2019

“I grabbed my ribs and saw blood so we called 911 and got help with EMS, got in an ambulance and went to WakeMed,” Kong said in a Facebook post after the shooting.

Kong detailed feeling a sharp pain in her ribs minutes after the acorn drop, the city’s version of a New Year’s ball drop.

“I didn’t want to believe it — who gets shot downtown watching the acorn drop? I never expected to see someone shooting a gun in the air and it dropping down on people,” Jeffrey Kong, Kaitlyn’s dad told WTVD.

Jeffrey Kong went on to say, “It just perforated the corner of her lung, went through her stomach and bounced out and around somehow and missed all the other organs. It’s amazing.”