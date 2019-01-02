Speed, curves and safety concerns for people along Baker Road in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Speed is to blame for a morning crash on Baker Road in High Point.

Troopers say a driver traveled around a curve and overturned into a ditch.

The driver is OK, but people in the area say this happens too often and something needs to be done.

It's a windy, curvy stretch of Baker Road, off of Business 85 in High Point.

"[People are] going way too fast for the turns, I think, and [there's] the limited sight," Simon Nimmons said.

A hill blinds drivers when heading in either direction.

"The curve is the bad part of this street," Michael Warrant said.

A 37-year-old man behind the wheel of a U-Haul van lost control after police say he took the curve too quickly.

"I've seen accidents where some people have -- there have been fatalities. I'd like to see something done that can limit that fatalities if nothing else," Warrant said.

Just steps away from Wednesday morning's crash is a memorial commemorating the loss of a life after a different crash on the same curve.

Warrant and Nimmons work at Matthais Paper Corp, right near the crash site. They call that area a safety hazard, so FOX8 went to check things out.

After driving about two miles on Baker Road, FOX8 did not see speed limit signs posted, just a couple of advisories warning a curve was ahead.

But it's a warning that people who travel this road say is too late to allow drivers to slow down.

Warrant and Nimmons have their ideas of what needs to be done.

"Whether it be reducing the speed limit or getting more police activity during that turn, there's just been so many accidents we see each year," Nimmons said.

"More speed limit signs, maybe a caution light," Warrant said.

FOX8 took their concerns to the NCDOT and learned that the city maintains the roadways.

After FOX8's inquiry, an engineer with the DOT says the agency will now work with the City of High Point to take a closer look at the road and see if extra signage or other improvements are needed.