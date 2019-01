LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are trying to find a missing woman, WLTX reported.

Ginger Grogan was last seen about 5:45 a.m. last Thursday.

She is 37 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds.

Her family says they do not know where she is.

Anyone who sees her should call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.