SC sheriff’s office trolls suspect who dropped cell phone while running away

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — Shawn Anderson Hagan, 30, was running from law enforcement when he dropped his cell phone.

Unfortunately for him, the deputies who found it have a sense of humor.

On Friday, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office posted to his Facebook page using the suspect’s account, “Hi shawn, you lost your phone while running from the police. Contact Berkeley county sheriff’s office if you want it back.”

Hagan was ultimately caught and faces charges for fleeing and drugs. Along with the announcement, the sheriff’s office added, “#DontBeLikeShawn.”

As of Wednesday, the post on Hagan’s Facebook remained up and pulled in more than 1,000 likes and over 300 shares.