Rockingham County man killed in first hours of New Year's Day; suspect arrested

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — In the earliest hours of the new year, an Eden man was shot dead in Martinsville, Virginia, according to the Martinsville Bulletin.

Police responded to a shots fired report at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Rasheen Oshea Hairston, 24, of Eden, was found dead at the scene.

Officers also found Devontae Lee Massey, 23, of Martinsville, at a hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to the Martinsville Bulletin, both men were at a New Year’s Eve party when the shooting happened.

Massey was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. Richard Ratcliffe at (276) 403-5331, Lt. Sandy Hines at (276) 403-5328 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 276-63-CRIME.