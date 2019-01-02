Rockingham County man killed in first hours of New Year’s Day; suspect arrested
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — In the earliest hours of the new year, an Eden man was shot dead in Martinsville, Virginia, according to the Martinsville Bulletin.
Police responded to a shots fired report at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Rasheen Oshea Hairston, 24, of Eden, was found dead at the scene.
Officers also found Devontae Lee Massey, 23, of Martinsville, at a hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
According to the Martinsville Bulletin, both men were at a New Year’s Eve party when the shooting happened.
“I hate how something enjoyable turned into tragedy,” Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher told the Bulletin. “A couple of individuals got in an argument.”
Massey was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. Richard Ratcliffe at (276) 403-5331, Lt. Sandy Hines at (276) 403-5328 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 276-63-CRIME.