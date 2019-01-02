Randolph County family using teen’s crash as a warning for young drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- All it took was a split second for the 15-year-old driver of a Toyota truck to run off the road and roll down a 30-foot hill.

Tuesday evening, he and his 24-year old brother were driving down Reddy Fox Road. The passenger had received a call from their father who said dinner was ready.

After the call the driver turned to talk to his brother. It was in that moment that the car began to slide off the road. The 24-year-old passenger grabbed the wheel, but overcorrected and the truck ran off the road.

It landed upside down in a creek.

“I looked out and saw a lot of ambulances out here, so I came out to see what was going on,” said Donald Norris, who lives near the crash. “By the time I came out here, I saw a truck upside down and two young gentlemen were standing out here. One of them had a cut on their arm.”

The family of the young driver says he is shaken up, but OK.

They hope other young drivers can learn from this about how crucial it is to keep your eyes on the road at all times.