Person stabbed on Myrtle Beach boardwalk near SkyWheel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — One person was stabbed on the Myrtle Beach boardwalk near the SkyWheel on Tuesday evening, WMBF reported.

One person has been arrested but their name has not yet been released.

The stabbing happened around 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.