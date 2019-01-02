× North Carolina trooper who shot at vehicle as it nearly ran him over has been identified; suspect dies

SHALLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina trooper who shot at a vehicle as it sped towards him and nearly ran him over on New Year’s Day has been identified, according to a press release.

At about 8:55 p.m., Trooper S.A. Collins stopped a vehicle on NC 130 near Shallotte in Brunswick County.

During the stop, Collins shot at the vehicle as it drove towards them. The vehicle left the scene.

Investigators were able to find the suspect, Brandon Lovell Webster, 28, of Shallotte, later at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Webster died from his injuries after arriving at the hospital.

Collins, who has been the the State Highway Patrol for one year and is assigned to Troop B District 6 in Brunswick County, has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, as per agency protocol.