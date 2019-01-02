× North Carolina trooper shoots at vehicle as it nearly runs him over

SHALLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina trooper shot at a vehicle as it sped towards him and nearly ran him over on New Year’s Day, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At about 8:55 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle on NC 130 near Shallotte in Brunswick County.

During the stop, the trooper shot at the vehicle as it drove towards them. The vehicle left the scene.

Investigators were able to find the suspect later at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

NCSHP has not released the names of the trooper or suspect.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating.

As per agency protocol, the trooper has been placed on administrative duty during the internal investigation.