A new internet challenge has started thanks to a wildly popular new Netflix movie — and Netflix wants no part of it.

Netflix posted on Twitter Wednesday, urging people not to take part in the Bird Box Challenge.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

The challenge has people putting on blindfolds before doing things — and it often doesn’t end well.

Netflix released “Bird Box” on Dec. 14, 2018.