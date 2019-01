Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many people struggle to pay the hefty costs that come with certain medications.

Fortunately, there's Extra Help, a program through the Social Security Administration.

Extra Help could help to pay for monthly premiums, annual deductibles and drug copays.

To apply, call your local SHIIP office, go online and visit www.socialsecurity.gov/extrahelp or call at 1-800-772-1213

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.