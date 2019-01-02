Meet the first 2019 babies born at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The first baby born in 2019 on Fort Bragg arrived 57 minutes after the clock struck 12, WTVD reports.

Easton Kiss was born early Tuesday morning at 12:57 a.m. at Womack Army Medical Center.

He weighed 7 pounds and is the son of Air Force Capt. Brandon Kiss and his wife, Rebecca.

WELCOME TO THE WORLD! @WomackAMC ushered in the new year with these babies! Maci (pictured left) was the first girl born this year at 11:11a.m. Easton (right) was the first boy born at 12:57 a.m. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/PlxNg36oMx — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) January 1, 2019

Several hours later, a couple welcomed the first baby girl born at Womack in 2019, according to WTVD.

Maci Mixon was born at 11:11 a.m. to Christine Mixon and her husband. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.