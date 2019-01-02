× Man charged after putting GPS devices under ex-girlfriend’s vehicle

HAZEL PARK, Mich. — A Michigan man has been charged in United States District Court for allegedly putting GPS devices under his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle, WXYZ reports.

According to a federal order of detention, Shawn Kelly Thomason was charged with stalking in the Minnesota federal court. They are asking that he be detained because of a danger to the community and a flight risk.

The federal order said that Thomason traveled across state lines on Dec. 6, 2018, for the purpose of “placing the victim under surveillance with the intent to kill, injure, harass, or intimidate her.”

According to the feds, Thomason allegedly traveled from Hazel Park to Mankato, Minnesota, to put a GPS tracker on his ex’s car.

Inside his rental vehicle, feds say there were many items that included bags designed to block cell signals, a loaded handgun and ammunition.