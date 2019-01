Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- At only 26 years old, Racquelle Weaver has lived a life worth telling.

She shares her journey in her book called "From Cancer to Purpose."

Living on purpose and grounding herself in her faith and family helped get her through several chemotherapy treatments.

Now cancer-free, she uses her survival to inspire others.

Her book is available online through Amazon and Kindle.