Local billiards team wins national championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- They play some big time billiards in the Piedmont Triad. A local team based out of Greensboro went to Las Vegas and brought home the national championship for the second year in a row.

"We couldn't believe it, it was like a dream come true, it was Greensboro all the way," Mahesh Chhabria said.

What makes the story even more amazing, this team beat another team from Greensboro in the 10-ball finals in Vegas.

"The big joke was, 'We could play you every couple Thursday nights and here we are all the way to Vegas to do this.'"