Guilford County Schools starts new schedule Thursday after inclement weather days

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students in Guilford County Schools will start their new schedule Thursday because of the record number of inclement weather days, the school system said in a news release Wednesday.

Starting tomorrow, all GCS schools will begin the school day five minutes earlier to help the district meet the state mandate of 1,025 hours of instructional time.

Remaining scheduled make-up days for students on the traditional calendar are Jan. 18, Feb. 18, March 28 and June 10. The parent-teacher conference day scheduled for Jan. 22 has been moved to Jan. 28 to coincide with the end of the semester.

Schools on non-traditional calendars will make up the time according to the designated days marked on their calendars and through the additional five minutes beginning Thursday.

Schools on the extended-year calendar typically do not make up days until after the fifth missed school day, because of the longer instructional time already built into their calendar. Those four schools will use Feb. 18 and the additional five minutes to make up the missed time from December.

To help prepare for any additional days of lost instruction this winter, the Board of Education plans to ask their local delegation to the North Carolina General Assembly to submit and advocate for legislation requesting a one-time waiver for GCS.

If approved by the state legislature, the waiver would exempt GCS from the state’s 1,025-hour requirement for student instructional hours without any negative impact to employees, the school system said. Calendar flexibility and restoring local control of calendar decisions are also included in the board’s 2019 legislative agenda.