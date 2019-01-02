× Greensboro man killed in wreck on Yanceyville Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Greensboro man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on Yanceyville Street.

A driver was heading southbound on Yanceyville in a 2003 Lexus GS300. As the driver approached the intersection of East Cone Blvd he began to turn left onto East Cone.

While making the turn a 2011 Vespa Scooter driven by John Derek Jackson, 47, of Greensboro, collided into the front right corner of the vehicle.

Jackson died as a result of injuries sustained from the collision.

The other driver was not injured.