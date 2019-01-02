× Forsyth County deputies searching for man after car theft, hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a car theft and hit-and-run, according to a news release.

Jecole Jamondavid Goodman, 24, of Winston-Salem, is wanted on charges of felony speeding to elude arrest, felony hit-and-run, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.

Goodman also has unrelated outstanding warrants for arrest for speeding to elude arrest, larceny of a motor vehicle and three separate criminal orders for arrest.

At 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Forsyth County deputy was serving civil papers on Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem when he was approached by a woman who said her car had been stolen 15 minutes ago.

As the deputy was waiting with the victim for Winston-Salem police to arrive, the stolen car drove by and the deputy pursued it.

The stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle and a telephone pole in the 2700 block of Greenway Avenue.

Deputies said Goodman ran from the scene of the crash. Winston-Salem police and Forsyth County deputies searched the area for Goodman but did not find him.

Anyone with information on Goodman’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 727-2112.