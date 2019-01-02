× Former Yadkin County teacher charged with indecent liberties with a student

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A former Forbush High School teacher was charged with indecent liberties with a student, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenan David James, 44, was arrested on Dec. 31.

His charges also include first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and soliciting a child by computer.

The student lodged the accusations while James was a teacher at the high school.

James received a $70,000 secured bond and was released on Jan. 1.