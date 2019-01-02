× Daryl Dragon, Captain of The Captain and Tennille, dies at 76

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Daryl Dragon, who was best known as the Captain from the group The Captain and Tennille, has died at the age of 76, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Dragon and his wife Toni Tennille had five albums certified gold or platinum in the 1970s.

The duo was well-known for songs such as “Love Will Keep Us Together,” “Do That to Me One More Time” and “Muskrat Love.”

Dragon died from renal failure Wednesday, the Hollywood Reporter said.

According to the Associated Press, Dragon was at a hospice in Prescott when he died.

Dragon and Tennille were married from 1975 until 2014 and remained close friends after their divorce.

The Hollywood Reporter said Tennille was with Dragon when he died.