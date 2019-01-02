× ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ actor Bob Einstein dead at 76

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Bob Einstein, best known for his character Super Dave Osborne and his appearances on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Arrested Development,” has died at the age of 76.

Einstein’s brother, Albert Brooks, tweeted Wednesday, “R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever.”

R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 2, 2019

Einstein had recently been diagnosed with cancer and passed away Wednesday in Indian Wells, Deadline.com reports.

Einstein’s satirical stuntman character Super Dave Osborne appeared on several TV shows, including frequent appearances on “Late Night with David Letterman.”

He played Marty Funkhouser on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and Larry Middleman on “Arrested Development.”