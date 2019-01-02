Concerns about abandoned pool in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A neighborhood pool in Davidson County has been abandoned for several years. People in the area want it gone. It sits on the corner of William and Christie lanes and neighbors are worried that it's unsafe for several reasons.

It was once known as the West Lexington Community Pool.

"It was great. We loved it," said Marlene Jones, a resident. Anyone could buy a membership to access the luxuries of the facility. "They had a shower, changing room, concession stand and there were life guards."

Eventually, what used to be a hot spot for swimmers turned into an eyesore.

"They started having problems with maintenance on it and it eventually closed," Jones said.

For years, neighbors pleaded for something to be done with it.

"I'm concerned with the stagnant water, bacteria, bugs, mosquitoes," said Cara Lee, a resident.

The number of critters the pool area attracts is just one of the many concerns.

"It use to be a fence circling the whole pool so no one could get in it and now it's not," Lee said.

Countless neighbors said the lack of fencing is another thing to worry about, with the possibility of young children going around it.

In an effort to take action, we called the Davidson County Commissioner Zak Crotts and the health department. Unfortunately, they said their hands are tied when it comes to fixing the problem because it is private property.

We also reached out to the owner of the pool several times on Wednesday and did not get a response.

Although the lot is on the market, a new owner isn't something neighbors want to see again. Crotts said they're going to keep an eye on the issue and hopefully develop a way to take more control on these type of issues in the near future.

