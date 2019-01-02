City of Winston-Salem orders removal and relocation of downtown Confederate monument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The city of Winston-Salem has ordered the removal and relocation of a Confederate statue in the city’s downtown, according to a letter sent by city's attorney on Monday to the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

The order comes in the wake of another vandalism of the privately-owned monument.

Police said they responded to a call that the monument had been defaced at 5:24 p.m. Christmas Day. There, they found that the monument had the words “cowards & traitors” written on it in what appeared to be permanent marker.

The monument, which was erected in 1905, sits at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets but is not on public grounds.

This is also not the first time it’s been vandalized. In August of 2017, someone spray-painted the monument, nearly a week after the Charlottesville, Va. protests.

Mayor Allen Joines told FOX8 the city had spoken with the United Daughters of the Confederacy about the possibility of moving the monument to Salem Cemetery, where he says there are 36 confederate graves, but the United Daughters of the Confederacy declined.

The letter sent Monday directs the Daughters of the Confederacy to remove and relocate the monument by Jan. 31, citing "concerns for overall public safety and protection of the statue." The letter also states that the statue needs to be protected "from vandals and others looking to create a Charlottesville type incident in Winston-Salem."

Read the city's entire letter regarding statue here.