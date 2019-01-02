× Burlington man charged with concealing death of 24-year-old woman

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested after allegedly concealing the death of a 24-year-old woman, police report.

Zilbertre Aguayo Lopez, 29, of Burlington, was charged with concealment of death and voluntarily surrendered to Burlington detectives.

On Dec. 30, police began investigating a death at Lopez’s home address of 624-B Center Avenue.

Officers found 24-year-old Anna Kathleen Brooks dead of a suspected drug overdose.

Lopez was arrested on Jan. 1. Police believe he was in the apartment and aware when Brooks died, but the man did not inform law enforcement.

Burlington police continue to investigate.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for text-a–tip method.

The police department emphasized that state law provides limited immunity for Samaritans and overdose victims when reporting overdoses to 911, law enforcement officers and emergency medical services personnel.