Ambulance responding to call wrecks in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An ambulance flipped on its side in Guilford County on Wednesday.

At about 10:12 a.m., troopers responded to the crash at Mount Hope Church Road and Holt’s Store Road.

Highway Patrol reports the ambulance was responding to a call with lights and sirens activated. There was no patient in the ambulance at the time of the wreck.

The ambulance was approaching a stop sign when it ran off the road to the right, over-corrected, crossed the center line and ran off the road to the left.

The vehicle then hit a ditch and overturned.

The driver and passenger were both OK, according to Highway Patrol.

No charges have been filed at this time.