Woman killed, 4 others hurt, 2 dogs dead in North Carolina crash

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – A woman has died and three other adults and a child were seriously injured after a two-car, head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Huntersville, police said.

WSOC reported that officials closed McCoy Road between Beatties Ford and Hambright roads while they investigated the collision.

Officers said three people, including a child, were trapped inside a Jeep Patriot and that the driver, 56-year-old Lisa Overfield, was airlifted to the hospital. On Monday, police said Overfield did not survive.

The child was taken to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte with serious injuries and the adult passenger was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Two 16-year-olds were also trapped inside the other vehicle, a Honda Accord, according to police. They were taken to the hospital but will be OK. Officials said two dogs also died in the collision.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.