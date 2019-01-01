× Woman injured after being hit by stray bullet during New Year’s celebrations in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. – A woman was hit by a stray bullet during New Year’s celebrations in Raleigh, according to police.

WTVD reported that the woman was hit in the chest and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened on Fayetteville Street near Davie Street in downtown Raleigh as people fired guns in the air shortly after midnight New Year’s Day, according to WRAL.

The woman was hit from a bullet that fell from the sky. No word on a suspect.