Suspect sought in armed robbery of Reidsville Family Dollar

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police are searching for a man who robbed a Family Dollar Tuesday evening, according to a news release.

At 6:36 p.m., officers came to the Family Dollar at 1105 S. Scales St. after a reported armed robbery.

A man walked into the store and raised his shirt to show a gun tucked into the waistband of his pants.

The man took an undisclosed amount of money from the clerk and left the store.

On Tuesday night, Reidsville police released surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.