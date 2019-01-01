× Runaway cow gives birth 2 days after fleeing a truck headed to the slaughterhouse

PATERSON, N.J. — A runaway cow has given birth two days after fleeing a truck headed to the slaughterhouse.

WCBS reported that the cow got loose after jumping off a truck on a New Jersey highway last week, stopping traffic.

The cow, named Brianna, was on the way to a slaughterhouse in Paterson, N.J. when she got away.

The 1,000-pound cow was captured and taken to Skylands Animal Sanctuary in Wantage, N.J. where she gave birth Sunday to a health calf.

Both cows are now staying in the sanctuary. The calf is a girl named “Winter.”