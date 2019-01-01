Ringing in the new year with high hopes for High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- New year, new High Point. That's the plan.

FOX8 has reported on the baseball stadium and complex coming to the downtown area before, but now we're hearing from people who say this needs to happen now.

"There's not much to do. Empty showrooms," said Haley Milligan, the assistant manager of BohoBlu.

Showroom after showroom lines Main Street in downtown High Point.

"I see empty streets," said William McGee, a High Point resident. "We need something else besides bars to go to."

There are high hopes for High Point.

With the new baseball stadium slated to open this spring, the city of High Point and the people who live there are ready for it to prompt growth and new forms of entertainment for all.

"I think it's definitely going to create some hype about High Point," Milligan said.

People think the development might create the same buzz they've seen in other local cities.

"It seems to have done well in Winston-Salem and Greensboro and bring out the families with the family nights. [It'll add to] the general mood and excitement of the community," McGee said.

Small businesses are also banking on it.

"It's just something fun. It's not having to go to Winston or Greensboro. It's right in our town," Milligan said. "It helps us because it's going to get the word out about High Point."

The new year is ringing in the sound of revitalization and a resolution to make this year a bigger and better year.

"Life in High Point seems to be getting slower and drearier," McGee said. "I hope 2019 makes it a lot better."