Police mourn loss of Krispy Kreme doughnut truck in comical social media post

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Police in Lexington, Ky. mocked themselves after a fire that destroyed a Krispy Kreme doughnuts truck and the doughnuts inside.

The department posted an image of officers mourning the loss of the truck with the caption, “No words.”

WLEX reported that the driver of the truck noticed smoke coming from the back and pulled over and safely escaped.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, but all the doughnuts in the back of the truck were lost.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire.