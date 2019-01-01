Police looking for man accused of firing gunshots at Taco Bell when they forgot his taco sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Police are looking for a man accused of firing several gunshots through a Taco Bell drive-thru window when he didn’t get his taco sauce.

KFOR reported that it happened at about 1:30 a.m. Monday at one of the chain’s locations in Oklahoma City.

"It appears that there was some type of confrontation with an employee through the drive-thru,” said Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said. “A man was complaining about not getting enough sauce, or not getting any taco sauce and was very upset.”

The suspect then fired gunshots through the drive-thru window, according to police. He then allegedly entered the restaurant where employees had locked themselves in a bathroom and left shortly later.

The restaurant was left with shattered glass and a boarded up drive-thru window. No employees were hurt.

"Any time you've got people inside of a business and some person decides, for whatever reason, to fire bullets into that business, makes for a very dangerous situation and we're extremely fortunate that nobody was hurt,” Knight said.