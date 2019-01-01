× Police identify woman who died after being hit by two cars while crossing street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police have identified a woman who died after being hit by two different cars while crossing a street in Winston-Salem.

Gail Elaine Butler, 61, of Winston-Salem, died at the scene, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

She was crossing the 3600 block of Reynolda Road at about 5:45 p.m. Monday when she was hit by a 2016 Hyundai car, according to police.

Butler was then hit by a BMW driven by a 16-year-old girl. Both vehicles were headed south.

The Hyundai was driven by a 22-year-old Winston-Salem man and the BMW was driven by a 16-year-old girl. No word on any possible charges.

The 3600 block of Reynolda Road was closed for about five hours.