GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A person was found shot in a car in Greensboro Tuesday.

The person was found at South Edgeworth Street and West Sycamore Street around 5 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Greensboro police said the victim is a male and in critical condition.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

36.071862 -79.796238