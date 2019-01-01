× Man charged with DWI after 1 hurt, 2 vehicles destroyed in fiery New Year’s Eve wreck

BURLINGTON, N.C. — One man was charged with driving while impaired after a fiery New Year’s Eve wreck in Burlington resulted one person being hurt and two vehicles being destroyed.

Dandre Kier Jacobs, 28, of Burlington, faces charges of DWI, speeding, a passing violation and driving with no insurance.

Burlington police said officers were called to the 900 block of Chapel Hill Road/Hwy. 54 in reference to a head-on crash.

Arriving officers found a 1998 Ford Expedition SUV overturned on the passenger side and on fire, blocking the westbound lane of Hwy. 54.

Jacobs, the alleged driver, was found unhurt a short distance from the crash on Kilby Street, according to police.

Police said the Ford Expedition, driven by Jacobs, hit with a 2010 Nissan Altima headed eastbound on Hwy. 54.

Jacobs drove his SUV left of center to pass a slower moving vehicle near the crest of a hill, according to police.

The driver of the Altima suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles are considered total losses.