× Man accused of holding nurse at knifepoint at Lexington Medical Center

LEXINGTON, N.C. – A man at Wake Forest Baptist Health – Lexington Medical Center is accused of taking a nurse hostage and holding her at knifepoint.

The Lexington Dispatch reported that Joseph Tucker, 18, of Lexington, faces three counts of felony assault on medical personnel inflicting physical injury with a deadly weapon and first-degree kidnapping.

The nurse was cut, but the extent of her injuries remains uncertain. Two other nurses were assaulted while trying to stop the suspect, according to the paper.

Tucker was jailed in Davidson County under a $250,000 secured bond and has court planned for Jan. 31.