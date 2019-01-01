Jordan is looking for a forever family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jordan, 6, is full of energy, inquisitive and eager to try new things.

He does not let his challenges deter him from exploring but is in desperate need of a forever family to provide some stability.

Jordan loves to draw, watch cartoons and enjoys playing with animals.

Ken Maxwell, with Seven Homes Family Foster are and Adoption Agency, said that Jordan’s sense of humor will be a great addition to a family willing to support his needs.

“I hope that the continuous healing -- I hope that he will find an interest that he can accomplish and be successful at. And I know he can,” Maxwell said.

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption, please contact foreverfamily.org.