‘Heavily intoxicated’ man accused of entering wrong home and sleeping on dog bed with 150 lb. Mastiff

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — A “heavily intoxicated” man entered the wrong home in Wisconsin and slept on a dog bed with a 150-pound mastiff, according to police.

WITI reported that the man may have entered through an unlocked side door at the Waukesha home. Officials said a woman found the man and called police.

Police said the man was “heavily intoxicated after celebrating New Year’s Eve. He accidentally entered the wrong residence” and fell asleep with the owner’s dog on the dog bed.

Police say the man was cooperative. No complaint was wished upon the man — and he was returned to his own home.