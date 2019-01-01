× Girl, 15, arrested following death of baby found in dumpster

PHILADELPHIA — A 15-year-old girl was arrested after her newborn son was found in a Philadelphia dumpster, WPVI reports.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, a woman approached Philadelphia police officers and said her daughter’s friend put her newborn baby in a dumpster.

The woman said she went to the dumpster, got the baby and then let police know.

The baby was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead, according to WPVI.

Police found the 15-year-old in her home, which is where they believe she gave birth. She was arrested and taken to Temple University Hospital for precautionary medical treatment.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the case.