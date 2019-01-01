× Davie County man convicted of child rape found dead in North Carolina prison cell

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Davie County man was found dead Monday in a North Carolina prison, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Robert James Spicer, 48, was found dead in his prison cell at Nash Correctional Institution in Nashville, the N.C. Department of Public Safety said. The medium-security facility is just outside Rocky Mount.

Officials said Spicer was found unresponsive in his cell about 12:35 a.m. Prison staff, medical staff and paramedics responded and tried to resuscitate Spicer, but he was pronounced dead about 12:55 a.m. at the prison. The death is believed to be self-inflicted.

Spicer was convicted on Nov. 28, 2005, in Davie County for sexual offense with a child and rape of a child younger than 13, according to the Department of Public Safety website. He was transferred to the prison system two days later and scheduled to be released in November 2067.