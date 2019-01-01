Deputy taken to the hospital after shooting in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A deputy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in southern Davidson County.

Officials said it happened on the roadway near the intersection of Hwy. 8/Badin Lake Road and Hwy. 49 near Montgomery County at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The deputy was taken to the hospital by other deputies and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not released the names of the deputy or the suspect, but said they are not looking for a suspect.

Several agencies were called to the scene including the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The investigation remains active.

“This is something very devastating to the officer, it’s just a tough situation, but it’s what we put up with and deal with every day,” said Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons.

FOX8 will release more details as they become available.