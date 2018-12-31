× Woman arrested in connection with Winston-Salem suspicious death investigation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman has been charged as Winston-Salem police continue to investigate a suspicious death, according to a news release.

Lessie Denise Graves, 41, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and common law robbery.

At 8:51 p.m. on Sunday, Winston-Salem police were called to 3954 Sugarcreek Drive at Sugar Creek Apartments to check the welfare of 69-year-old James McCormick. A friend of McCormick said he had not heard from him for several days and notified police.

Upon arrival, McCormick was located in his apartment deceased.

Winston-Salem police did not go into detail on how Graves’ charges relate to McCormick’s death.

Graves is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $120,600 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 2, 2019.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.