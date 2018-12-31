Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Tornadoes, exploding houses and sharks — here are 2018’s Top 10 most-viewed videos on myfox8.com

Posted 12:02 pm, December 31, 2018, by , Updated at 12:11PM, December 31, 2018

Here are the Top 10 videos viewed on myfox8.com in 2018!

 