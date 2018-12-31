Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Standoff in Winston-Salem neighborhood ends with 1 dead

Posted 4:49 pm, December 31, 2018, by , Updated at 05:28PM, December 31, 2018

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A person is dead after an hours-long standoff in a Winston-Salem neighborhood Monday afternoon.

At 11:59 a.m., officers came to 4057 Parkview Court for a welfare check after someone reported consuming a large amount of a controlled substance.

When officers arrived, they encountered a man who threatened officers with a gun.

Officers evacuated a woman from the residence and a SWAT team responded and set up a perimeter.

At some point, the man fired a round through a window near two officers. The round hit a nearby home.

After trying to get the man to cooperate, officers thought they heard another gunshot. They then went inside and found the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers on the scene said the "incident has been stabilized" and there is no threat to the community.

The deceased's identity has not been released.

4057 Parkview Ct, Winston-Salem, NC 27127