Standoff in Winston-Salem neighborhood ends with 1 dead

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A person is dead after an hours-long standoff in a Winston-Salem neighborhood Monday afternoon.

At 11:59 a.m., officers came to 4057 Parkview Court for a welfare check after someone reported consuming a large amount of a controlled substance.

When officers arrived, they encountered a man who threatened officers with a gun.

Officers evacuated a woman from the residence and a SWAT team responded and set up a perimeter.

At some point, the man fired a round through a window near two officers. The round hit a nearby home.

After trying to get the man to cooperate, officers thought they heard another gunshot. They then went inside and found the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers on the scene said the "incident has been stabilized" and there is no threat to the community.

The deceased's identity has not been released.

