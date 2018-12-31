× Police investigating suspicious death in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Winston-Salem, according to a press release.

At approximately 8:51 p.m. on Sunday Winston-Salem police were called to 3954 Sugarcreek Dr. at Sugar Creek Apartments to check the welfare of 69-year-old James McCormick. A friend of McCormick said he had not heard from him for several days and notified police.

Upon arrival, Mr. McCormick was located in his apartment deceased.

Due to the suspicious nature, detectives responded to the scene and assumed responsibility of the investigation.

The investigation remains very active and authorities are following numerous investigative leads. Because the investigation is in the early stages, no further information will be released at this time. The next of kin has been notified.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or en Español: (336) 728-3904. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.