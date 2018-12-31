Person hit, killed by car on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person was hit and killed by a car on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem Monday night.
The crash was reported in the 3600 block of Reynolda Road around 5:45 p.m.
Reynolda Road is closed between Bethabara Park Boulevard and Valley Road.
Winston-Salem police said the road is expected to be closed for several hours.
Winston-Salem police have not released the identity of the deceased and there is no word on what caused the crash.
36.157074 -80.317772