Person hit, killed by car on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person was hit and killed by a car on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem Monday night.

The crash was reported in the 3600 block of Reynolda Road around 5:45 p.m.

Reynolda Road is closed between Bethabara Park Boulevard and Valley Road.

Winston-Salem police said the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Winston-Salem police have not released the identity of the deceased and there is no word on what caused the crash.

