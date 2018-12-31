× New Year’s Day Mega Millions jackpot reaches $415 million

North Carolinians are starting off 2019 with a chance to win the prize of a lifetime. The Mega Millions jackpot offers a $415 million annuity worth $248.8 cash.

“A new year means new dreams for people in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Mega Millions gives people the chance to turn their dreams into reality by offering life-changing prizes.”

There are nine ways to win playing Mega Millions. Other than the jackpot, prizes can range from $2 to $5 million depending on the type of ticket. Regular tickets cost $2. For another $1, players can add the Megaplier feature, which will multiply a prize two to five times depending on the number drawn.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. Since North Carolina joined the game in 2010, two North Carolina players have won jackpots.

James Jones of Greenville, who won $57 million in 2011

Mike Manheim of Greensboro, who won $12 million in 2010

Players can buy their Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location. People can also buy them through Online Play on the lottery’s website www.nclottery.com