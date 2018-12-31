Neighbors on edge after double homicide, fire in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Investigators are still searching for clues in a double homicide in Davidson County.

"I just heard a loud noise and then I got up and went and checked it and I saw the flames," said Sheila Dingess, who lives in the mobile home park off of Gobel Road.

Dingess sent FOX8 video of the flames taking over a home across the street.

"It sound like something blew up," Dingess said.

But it wasn't just the noise that startled her. It was the news that investigators found a man and a woman dead underneath all of the rubble.

"It was a homicide. They had places on them that wasn't caused by fire," she said. "I looked at my husband and said, 'I want outta here.'"

Dingess didn't personally know the victims, but she says this tragedy has her worried about her safety.

"It kind of shocked me because you didn't think anything like this could happen this close to home," she said. "I hope they get them. I really do. Because it's awful."

The victims have not yet been identified and this is still and active investigation.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with any information to call them immediately.