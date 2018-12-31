× More than 11,000 pounds of chicken and sausage recalled due to possible metal contamination

R. L. Zeigler Co., Inc., is recalling more than 11,000 pounds of ready-to-eat poultry and meat sausage products due to possible metal contamination.

The USDA discovered the contamination after receiving consumer complaints on Dec. 13 and 27.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The following products are subject to recall:

24-oz. plastic packages containing approximately 9 links of “ZEIGLER A TRADITION OF GREAT TASTE RED HOTS” with a “Use By Jan 24 19” date.

24-oz. plastic packages containing approximately 9 links of “EXTRA HOT ZEIGLER A TRADITION OF GREAT TASTE RED HOTS” with a “Use By Jan 24 19” date.

These products were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

See the USDA’s full report here.