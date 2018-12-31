Greensboro families without homes following massive apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro firefighters are working to determine what sparked a massive blaze that tore through an apartment early Monday morning.

The fire left seven families without a place to live.

Flames broke out in a downstairs unit at the Fields at West Market Street Apartments around 2 a.m. Monday.

Crews believe the fire spread through the walls into the attic of the upstairs apartments, before destroying the roof of the building.

Residents who were at home at the time of the fire said smoke quickly filled their room.

No one was injured, but much of what was inside most of their apartments was destroyed.

It could take up to three weeks for repairs to be done on some units damaged by the fire.